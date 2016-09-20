IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF SCOTLAND COUNTY, MISSOURI PROBATE DIVISION

In the Estate of HARVEY EDMUND “TED” GUNDY, Deceased

Estate No. I5SE-PR00033-01

NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF HARVEY EDMUND “TED” GUNDY, Deceased:

You are hereby notified that the undersigned Personal Representative will file a Final Settlement and Petition for determination of the persons who are the successors in interest to the personal/real property of the decedent and of the extent and character of their interest therein and for distribution of such property, in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Scotland County,. Missouri, on October 25th 2016 or as may be continued by the Court, and that any objections or exceptions to such Final Settlement or Petition or any item thereof must be in writing and filed within twenty days after the filing of such Final Settlement.

KIMBERY J. NICOLI Attorney at Law

133 South Main Street Memphis, MO 63555

(660) 465-7753

(660) 465-7723 (fax)

Attorney for L. Michele Garnett, Personal Representative

September 22nd, September 29th, October 6th and October 13th Dates of Publication