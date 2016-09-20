IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF SCOTLAND COUNTY, MISSOURI PROBATE DIVISION

In the Estate of RAYMOND A. EXNER, Deceased. Estate Number 15SE-PR00028

NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION:

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF RAYMOND A. EXNER, Deceased:

You are hereby notified that the undersigned Personal Representative will file a Final Settlement and Petition for determination of the persons who are the successors in interest to the personal/real property of the decedent and of the extent and character of their interest therein and for distribution of such property, in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Scotland County, Missouri, on October 25, 2016 or as may be continued by the Court, and that any objections or exceptions to such Final Settlement or Petition of any item thereof must be in writing and filed within twenty days after the filing of such Final Settlement.

KIMBERLY J. NICOLI, Attorney at Law, 133 South Main Street, Memphis, MO 63555. 660-465-7753, 660-465-7723 (fax), Attorney for John A. Exner, Personal Representative.

September 22nd, September 29th, October 6th and October 13th Dates of Publication.