IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF SCOTLAND COUNTY, MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Estate of H. JANE TRAPHONER, Deceased.

Estate No. I7SE-PR00008

NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF H. JANE TRAPHONER, Deceased:

You are hereby notified that the undersigned Personal Representative will file a Final Settlement and Petition for determination of the persons who are the successors in interest to the personal/real property of the decedent and of the extent and character of their interest therein and for. distribution of such property, in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Scotland County, Missouri, on November 2, 2018, or as may be continued by the Court, and that any objections or exceptions to such Final Settlement or Petition or any item thereof must be in writing and filed within twenty days after the filing of such Final Settlement

Mark Jayne

Personal Representative

KIMBERL J. NICOLI #36562

Attorney at Law

133 South Main Street

Memphis, MO 63555

(660) 465-7753

(660) 465-7723 (fax)

Attorney for Personal Representative