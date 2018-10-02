IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF SCOTLAND COUNTY, MISSOURI
PROBATE DIVISION
In the Estate of JAMES DALE BAKER, Deceased.
Estate No. 16SE-PR00003
NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF JAMES DALE BAKER, Deceased:
You are hereby notified that the undersigned Co-Personal Representatives will file a Final Settlement and Petition for determination of the persons who are the successors in interest to the personal/real property of the decedent and of the extent and character of their interest therein and for distribution of such property, in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Scotland County, Missouri, on November 2, 2018, or as may be continued by the Court, and that any objections or exceptions to such Final Settlement or Petition or any item thereof must be in writing and filed within twenty days after the filing of such Final Settlement.
Shelley R. Small, Co-Personal Representative
James ‘F. Baker, Co-Personal Representative
KIMERLY J. NIICOLI #36562
Attorney at Law
133 South Main Street
Memphis, MO 63555
(660) 465-7753
(660) 465-7723 (fax)
Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.