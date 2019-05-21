NOTICE BY PUBLICATION TO SHOW CAUSE

The City of Memphis, Missouri to Linda Bell:

You are hereby notified that an action has been commenced against you by the City of Memphis, Missouri, the object and general nature of which is an alleged violation of City Code § 505.030: “Dangerous Buildings Declared Nuisance,” and which affects the following described property: 221 N. Cecil St., Memphis, Missouri. This notice of publication is provided pursuant to City Code § 505.080.3.

You are further notified that on the 6th day of June, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., the Building Commissioner of the City of Memphis, Missouri, will hold a hearing for you to appear and SHOW CAUSE why said building or structure reported to be a dangerous building should not be repaired, vacated, or demolished in accordance with the City Code and the statement of particulars set forth in the City Building Inspector’s April 4, 2019, letter to you. Said hearing shall be conducted at the Memphis City Hall, 125 W. Jefferson St., Memphis, Missouri. Pursuant to City Code § 505.070, Mayor William Reckenberg shall act as Building Commissioner at this hearing. Should the Building Commissioner determine a dangerous building exists as alleged, he may Order that you repair, vacate, or demolish said dangerous building within thirty (30) days. If said Order is not complied with, the Building Commissioner shall cause said dangerous building to be repaired, vacated, or demolished, and a special tax bill shall be issued for the costs of said actions.

Witness my hand and the seal this 17th day of May, 2019.

Signed: Angela Newman, City Clerk