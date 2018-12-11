Prairie and her view from Woodhenge

On Wednesday, exhausted from an eight-hour drive, my mom (Ange), little sister (Karina) and I arrived home after spending three weeks in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where my grandparents live and where I was born and raised up until last year. When we arrived, our home was warm and toasty thanks to Aurelia (one of our best friends) lighting a fire earlier in the day. The space we live in, like the other buildings here at Dancing Rabbit, doesn’t use a furnace but instead utilizes south-facing windows, to allow in heat from the sun, and a wood burning stove. I love sitting around a warm fireplace in the winter! Prairie here, with an update from Dancing Rabbit ecovillage.

Speaking of winter, there is no snow now! I heard about all these epic sledding parties happening at the village while I was away only to arrive to a few melting mounds and gentle sunshine. Even South Dakota, known for its biting winds and drowning snow this time of year, gifted me with hardly a sparkle. So much for sledding!

Though I missed the snow, winter is poking its head out at me in subtler ways. Every morning there is a fine layer of frost covering the landscape. The trees are standing tall and bare, and outside, like a cloud, my breath puffs, frozen and white into the atmosphere. I say that I got cheated now but wait till it doesn’t stop snowing. I’ll be having some different words with Mother Nature then.

As the temperature drops, so does the number of people milling about on-farm. Most are keeping snug and warm by their fires. Many are visiting family in various parts of the world. Still others use the off-season for business adventures, such as harvesting and preparing cacao in Ecuador or selling Christmas trees in New York City. This all amounts to smaller community gatherings in general and currently only half as many people eating at the Thistledown kitchen co-op dinner table compared to last month. My family has eaten with this co-op for just over a year now, and it will be different cooking for eight people instead of sixteen.

But I am noticing that this decrease in people numbers is paradoxically seeming to bring an increase in abundance of exciting indoor activities. In fact, I had the pleasure to attend not one but two dance events in the few days since we’ve been back: one was a wacky party hosted by twelve-year-old Emma, the other a Five Rhythms Dance hosted by Alyssa! My sister joined a group that braved the cold to watch a meteor shower. There are meditation groups I am considering attending. A weekly art evening has been set in motion. The Non-Violent Communication discussion circle I have been a part of is in the process of selecting new reading material for the winter. And the Holiday Craft Fair is approaching. All of this, on top of the regular weekly potlucks, Writer’s Group, Women’s Circle, Open-Co Group and various other meet-ups too numerous for me to keep track of! I am enjoying how the cold weather somehow inspires the current village occupants to come closer together.

Now, for my nerve-wracking experience writing this article. Deep honesty alert! I put off writing this article until the deadline was less than twelve hours away, and I have concluded that this was because I am afraid of something. This is my second article and I knew I could do it, at least some part of me did. But then I’d hear this other part of me that was somehow able to bypass my logical reasoning. It kept whispering little things about how the solar panels on the Common House are in full sun right now—it’s a perfect opportunity to do that laundry; and a few random dishes are laying around that I could do; and what about sweeping up the kitchen and getting extra firewood?

I have pinned perfectionism as the culprit. To this perfectionist, nothing can end until it is perfect. In other words, nothing can even begin unless it is perfect. And to say it plainly, I gave up. I moped around the village until I mentioned how I was feeling to Freddi, one of the newest residents at Dancing Rabbit and someone I already consider a dear friend. I wanted to overcome this fear, and I was curious about her perspective on the topic. She shared her thoughts and support with me, and I felt connected and cared for. I love living in a place where support is just around the corner!

We all have a little perfectionist within us somewhere that shows up for something. But if there is one thing that is deeply sinking in after the decade-and-a-half I have been on this Earth, it’s that nothing can be perfect. It’s just not possible.

There is no perfect beginning or end or in-between. There’s no “right place” to start. Just start. This village is a great example of how things don’t have to be perfect in the beginning in order to begin something. If the founders of Dancing Rabbit had waited until things were perfect to get this project moving, I don’t think it would exist today. Neither would this article. So, thank you for taking the time to read it.

I will practice remembering there is no “perfect”in anything, no way to perfectly please the perfectionist within, no”safe” place to get moving. If some yogis can stand on their hands knowing they could fall I can extend my definition of safe to beginning even when it does not at first appear perfect.

