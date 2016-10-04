The 64th annual reunion for the Norton/Corwin families was held on the 18th day of September, 2016, at the traditional gathering place – Nutrition Site, 301 West Monroe, Memphis, Missouri. We had 41 family members in attendance.

There was delicious food available as all family members are great cooks! The prayer was given by Don Norton.

Attending this gathering (per the sign-in sheets and in no certain order) were: Beverly Rhoades, Jewell Brown, Wanda Homer, Carl Robert (Bobby) & Lynda Norton, Lucille Campbell, Lois Smith, Don Norton, Rick & Betty Vierling, Richard and Delores Pearce, Kory and Korwin Norton, Randy Norton, David and Gina Kittle, Keith and Marilyn Dunn, Gary and Debbie Kittle, Katie and Tayden Tuck, Tom and Marla O’Donnell, Bob and Judy Norton, Cindy Robinson and Gerald Steen, Dona and Jerry Herr, Sara and Megan Frederick, Jeff, Emily, Lilly, Addy and Cammy Frederick, Terri Bulen, and Emmett and Maxine Phillips.

Door Prizes were given to many folks attending, but especially to the following persons:

Oldest person attending : Jewell Brown (89)

Youngest persons attending : Cammy Frederick (4) and Tayden Tuck (4)

Person traveling the farthest : Beverly Rhoades (Moscow, Idaho)

Births in the family : Twins (Kayla Smith and Summer Smith) born to Ryan and Sandy Smith – great-grandma is Lois Smith; Sterrin Schwass (daughter) born to Jason and Katie Schwass – great-grandma is Lois Smith; Michael Schwass born to Shawn and Jessica Schwass – great-grandma is Lois Smith; Twins (Wrigley and Maverick) born to Laura Quimby, grandchildren of Charles Walker; Reid Henry Oldham born to Kelli and Nick Oldham (grandson of Wendy Norton McBee); Evan Lucas Trowbridge born to Angie and Andrew Trowbridge (grandson of Terri and Wayne Bulen); Liam Matthis Jones born to Brandon and Lydia Jones (grandson of Cindy Norton Robinson)

Marriages in the family : Kelsea Norton Kelleher and Chad Kelleher (Granddaughter of Carl and Lynda Norton); Abbie VanNice Booher and Garrett Booher (Granddaughter of Carl and Lynda Norton); Betsey Kittle and Cody Gundy (Daughter of Gary and Debbie Kittle); Heather Jones and Scott Stoneburner (Daughter of Patty and Bill Jones); Halee Brashear and Michael Woodward

Deaths in the family : Reta Kittle (March 29, 2016); LaVon Mitchell (May 15, 2016)

Trivia Questions by Don Norton were as follows:

Twin daughters were born to Sol and Amanda Corwin. What were their names? (Mina and Sina and they later married brothers.) Walter Corwin was in World War I, and upon his return to the States, he could no longer live in this area. Why? (While in France, he was gassed with mustard gas which is very toxic, which in turn damaged his lungs. He could not breathe the Missouri air and ended up living in Arizona.) This is the Norton and Corwin Reunion – two families combined. How many people present have those names? (Three people – Donald Corwin Norton; Richard Corwin Pearce; and Korwin James Norton.)

The next reunion will again be held on the third Sunday of September (09/17/2017). We will once again meet at the Nutrition Site in Memphis at noon.

(Submitted by Cindy Norton Robinson with assistance from many others)