Gregory “Greg” Sharpe, a Republican, has announced his candidacy for House District 4 to replace term-limited Rep. Craig Redmon. The district encompasses Knox, Schuyler, Scotland, Clark and Lewis Counties and part of Adair.

Sharpe, a resident of Lewis County, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in General Agriculture from what is now Truman State University.

For over three decades, Sharpe has farmed 800 acres of corn and soybeans on his family farm in Northeast Missouri.

“There are fewer and fewer farmers in the Missouri General Assembly and yet the agriculture industry is the number one driver of our state’s economy,” said Sharpe. “I will work to ensure the interests of our rural communities are heard in the Missouri General Assembly.”

Sharpe, a fiscal and social conservative, is active with the Lewis County Republican Committee and is a board member of numerous organizations, including the Lewis County Farm Bureau, Paseo Biofuels and Agriculture Leadership of Tomorrow (ALOT), a state-wide leadership program that nurtures and promotes individuals in the agricultural community.

Additionally, Sharpe is a board member of Wider Opportunities, an organization which helps adults living with disabilities. Sharpe said, “Looking out for those that can’t necessarily look out for themselves, including the unborn, is a passion of mine.”

Previously, Sharpe was the Past President of the Missouri Soybean Association. He is also a former board member of both the Lewis County Extension Council and the United States Soybean Export Council.

If elected, Sharpe vows to protect Missouri’s rich agricultural history and would like to pursue legislation which will strengthen agriculture commerce, both in the U.S. and internationally, to keep rural communities strong and vibrant.

“Missouri agriculture continues to feed a growing and hungry world,” said Sharpe. “I’ll work to ensure that government gets out of the way of Missouri businesses and farmers that are working to feed, fuel and clothe our country and those around the globe.”

Additionally, Sharpe is an active member of the Knights of Columbus and attends church in his hometown of Ewing. He spent many years coaching youth league baseball in his community and he is a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoys spending his free time with his adult children Michael and Megan and his grandchildren Avery, Logan and Freya. During the winter months, you can find him hunting pheasant and quail.

Sharpe has retained Axiom Strategies to consult on his campaign for state representative.