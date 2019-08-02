The Northeast Corner Widows Sons Chapter motorcycle club will be hosting an old-fashioned Saturday night on the Memphis City Square on August 3rd.

The group encourages everyone to bring out their motorcycle, car, truck or hotrod for the 1st Annual Bike & Car Night on the square. The event will feature music and refreshments to go along with all the vehicles.

The Northeast Corner Scavenger Ride will kick off at 8 a.m. that morning. You do not have to ride a motorcycle to participate, as other vehicles are welcome. Participants will seek out clues to find as many of the 10 destinations as possible before returning to the Masonic Lodge in Memphis by 4:30 p.m. with photo proof of the sites.

The event is a fundraiser for the club’s adopt a family program, scholarships, kids safety day as well as the Shriners Children’s Hospital.

A free-will meal will be served at the Masonic Lodge starting at 5 p.m.

The Bike and Car Night will follow from 6-9 p.m. Refreshments will be served by the Scotland County After Prom Parents and DJ Andy Middleton will provide music as guests enjoy socializing on the square and viewing the various vehicles on display.