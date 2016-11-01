Norma Louise Snodgrass, 89, of Memphis died Thursday, October 27, 2016 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

She was born the daughter of Leroy and Cecil (Jackson) Smith on September 11, 1927 in Arbela.

Norma suffered from polio as a child and through determination to walk again, was able to play basketball in high school. That dedication of purpose was a hallmark of her character. She graduated from Granger High School in 1945. Norma looked forward to attending the annual alumni banquet, which she did even this past year.

She married Billy “Junior” Snodgrass on September 5, 1948 at her parents’ home. He preceded her in death on June 30, 2015.

They settled north of Arbela before moving to Memphis in 1965 when they purchased the Super Saver, which Junior ran until 1972. Norma was the treasurer for the City of Memphis for 20 years. She belonged to the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary and the Eastern Star. Norma was an avid bowler and won several trophies. In her spare time she collected antique china, enjoyed cooking, gardening, and working with her flowers. Norma treasured spending time with her family.

Norma was a long-time member of the Arbela Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a sister-in-law, and two brothers-in-law.

She is survived by her son Stephen and wife Carolyn Snodgrass of Memphis; granddaughter Justina Snodgrass-Morse and husband Josh Morse of Memphis; sister-in-law Delma Mallett of Troy, MO; nephews Orville Jackson and family of Strafford, MO, Donald Jackson and family of Queen City, Kyle Jackson and family of Miller, MO; nieces, Janet Richardson and family of Texas, Joyce Martin and family of Ohio, Caroline Huff and family of Troy, MO, Janice Shaw and family of Glenwood; a special friend, June Kice of Memphis; and numerous cousins.

Funeral services were held Monday, October 31, at the Gerth Funeral Chapel in Memphis with the Rev. Robert Moseley officiating. Sheila Moseley performed The Old Rugged Cross , Amazing Grace and In The Sweet By and By . Orville Jackson, Donald Jackson, Ron Kice, Dennis Bradley, Mike Stephenson and Leon Trueblood served as pallbearers. Max Snodgrass and Jerry Grosenkemper were honorary pallbearers. Burial was in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Scotland County.

Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Moriah Cemetery or the Arbela Baptist Church and may be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Condolences may be sent to the Snodgrass family by signing the online guest book at www.gerthfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.