Norma Russell, age 91, of Hidden Lakes Care Center, Raytown Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

She was born the daughter of Albert and Ola (Clapham) Reeves on April 22, 1928 in Mercer, Missouri. Norma grew up on the family farm as the youngest of five children. As a young child she remembers living life the “old-fashioned” way. Norma graduated from Mercer High School in 1947.

In 1949, she married Junior Keith Williamson and to this union, three children were born.

Norma worked as a secretary at Wilcox Rock Quarry in Princeton, Missouri.

In 1971, she married Junior Russell and became the mother of his 7-year-old daughter Carla June Russell. Norma was married to Junior Russell for 42 years until his passing in December 2012.

Junior and Norma spent their winters in Florida for 30 years. Norma enjoyed the farm life, traveling, sewing, and crocheting. She also loved playing cards with her grandchildren, and friends.

In late 2012, Norma moved to the Village Retirement Community in Cameron, Missouri. Following Junior’s death, she moved to Hidden Lakes Care Center in Raytown, Missouri. Norma was in charge of decorating the monthly seasonal display case at each center and took much pride in making them look nice.

Norma was a member of the First Christian Church at each place she lived.

She is survived by her three children, Penny Neeley (John) of Raytown, Missouri and twins Randi York (Chad) of Rutledge, Missouri and Andy (Jeannie) Williamson of Las Vegas, Nevada; seven granddaughters, Sabrina (Kurt) Frankenberg, Debbie (Eric) Kirby, Tracy (Troy) Ailor, Tori (Jared) Delana, Brie (Rich) Berg, Dana (Shane) Zeysing, and Andrea (Evan) Emel; eleven great-grandchildren, Sydney, Devin, Neeley, Nixon, Roman, Griffin, Colton, Maci, Rowen, Isabella, and Eva; and one great-great-granddaughter, Journey.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Ola Reeves, sister Loel Lee Bomgardner, a sister June States, a sister Amber Holmes, a brother Lloyd Reeves, her husband Junior Russell, and her daughter Carla Russell.

Norma was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She enjoyed visits from all of her family. She will be missed by all who loved her.

A memorial service is being planned by her family at a later date.