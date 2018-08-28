Norma Lee (White) Watkins, 88 of Lancaster, Missouri passed away on July 24, 2018 at her home in Lancaster, Missouri.

The daughter of James and Laura Lillian (Tadlock) White, she was born on November 13, 1929 in Kirksville, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Charles Edward Watkins on October 27, 1951 in Mountain Home, Arkansas and to this union two sons were born, Matt and Randy.

Survivors include her sons, Matt Watkins and wife, Tammy of Greentop, Missouri and Randy Watkins and wife, Lisa of Lakewood, Colorado and other family members.

Norma is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles on April 25, 2007 and one brother, Robert (Bob) White and his wife, Amy.

Norma graduated from the Lancaster High School in Lancaster, Missouri with the graduating class of 1947. She was employed with the Bank of Lancaster for thirty years and later retired from that position.

Norma enjoyed her home where she enjoyed cooking, working with her flowers and Sunday dinners with the family. She was just a joy to be around.

A visitation service will be held on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri between the hours of 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Memorials have been established for Schuyler County Nutrition Site.

A private burial will be in the Arni Memorial Cemetery in Lancaster, Missouri.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.