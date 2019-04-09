Norma Lee Baker Cotton passed away April 8, 2019 at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, Missouri. She was born February 26, 1932 to Andrew and Blanche (Fincher) Baker. She attended school in Downing, Missouri and graduated from high school in 1949. She was united in marriage to Pearl Cymore Cotton, Jr. on June 4, 1950. To this union, three children were born; Dan, Tom, and Joan.

Norma was employed for much of her career as a secretary with the Selective Service, State of Missouri, and a local attorney and circuit judge. Her passions in life were her home and family, sewing and needlecrafts, spending time with friends, and reading. She was a lifelong member of the Memphis United Methodist Church.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, PC, and one sister Doris Schupbach of Downing, Missouri. She is survived by her brother Verlin Baker of Keokuk, Iowa; her sisters: Dorothy Current of Canton, Missouri and Martha Montgomery of Alma, Nebraska; her children: Dan Cotton (Denise) of Lincoln, Nebraska, Tom Cotton (Teresa) of Memphis, Missouri, and Joan DeBoe (David) of Eldon, Missouri; eleven grandchildren: Joshua Cotton (Aubrey) of Lincoln, Nebraska, Andrew Cotton (Kristin) of Leawood, Kansas, Amy Cotton (fiance Connor Emanuel) of Lincoln, Nebraska, Sarah Baker (Doug) of Imperial, Missouri, Jessie Reimer (Ben) of Kansas City, Missouri, Melissa Cotton (Jason Florez) of Blue Springs, Missouri, Eric Arnold (Sierra) of Gardner, Kansas, Justin Arnold (Corissa) of Columbia, Missouri, Brandon Arnold (Lisa) of Moberly, Missouri, Natalie Cook (Dustin) of Memphis, Missouri, and Selene’ DeBoe of Clackamas, Oregon; thirteen great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

A visitation with the family will be held Monday evening, April 15th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and a memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 16th at 11:00 am, both at the Memphis United Methodist Church in Memphis, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Memphis United Methodist Church music ministry.