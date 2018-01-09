Nora Lou (Beeler) Toney, 76, of Kirksville, Missouri formerly of Glenwood, Missouri passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri.

The daughter of Raymond Roy and Edra Byrel (Sleeth) Beeler, she was born on April 26, 1941 in rural Downing, Missouri. On March 14, 1957, at the United Methodist parsonage in Lancaster, Missouri, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Oren Toney and to this union has been blessed with four children, Keith Oren, Loutrisha Ann, Sally Jo and Melissa Joann.

Survivors include her children, Keith Toney and wife, Diane of Kirksville, Missouri, Loutrisha Toney of Downing, Missouri, Sally Ayer and Brad Hill of Glenwood, Missouri and Melissa VanDyke and Tracy Homer of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; 12 grandchildren, Karen (Brad) Kramer of Kansas City, Missouri, Keith Ryan (Rachael) Toney of Kansas City, Missouri, Vanessa (Matt) Whitaker of Downing, Missouri, Jason (Irene) Comstock of Jackson, Missouri, Janson (Heather) Ayer of Minnesota, Amanda (Jay) Dysart of Kirksville, Missouri, Kristin (David) Rouner of Kirksville, Missouri, Logan Welte, Hanna VanDyke, Kendra VanDyke, Justin VanDyke and Monika Toney all of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; 21 great-grandchildren; one sister, Hilma Miller of Columbia, Missouri; one sister-in-law, Wynona Burnett of Lancaster, Missouri; nieces and nephews; other family members and many good friends.

Nora Lou is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenny Toney on February 24, 2015; one sister-in-law, Sherry Constance Toney in 1962; one aunt, Ruth Beeler and two brothers-in-law, Donnie Miller and Walter J. Burnett.

Nora Lou was a faithful member of the Schuyler County Church of Faith in Lancaster, Missouri.

Nora Lou was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family and friends.

Nora Lou owned and operated a day care in her home for fourteen years and opened her home and heart to many. She also owned and operated the grocery and antique store in Glenwood, Missouri for ten years and loved to spend Kenny’s money!!!

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Schuyler County Church of Faith in Lancaster, Missouri with Pastor Sonny Smyser officiating. Music will be special CD selections of “Amazing Grace” and “Precious Memories”. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be granddaughters and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Schuyler County Church of Faith in Lancaster, Missouri between the hours of 10:00 and 11:00 a.m..

Memorials have been established for Schuyler County Cancer Relief Fund or to the Glenwood Cemetery. Burial will be in the Glenwood Cemetery in Glenwood, Missouri.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to the normanfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.