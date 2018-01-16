Citizens of voting age in Scotland County. pursuant to the provisions of Section 262-577, RSMo., 1969, will have an opportunity to vote and elect members to the University of Missouri Extension Council of Scotland County in February.

The Extension council, consisting of elected and appointed members, is the official body within the county to cooperate with the University in carrying out the provisions of the Smith -Lever Act of Congress and amendments and acts supplementary thereto and any other acts effecting extension programs. Three people have been nominated for Combined District elective position and Two for Jefferson Districts elective position. The nominees and their districts are as follows:

Heliene Tobler, Combined

Tasha Eggleston-Wood, Combined

Dawn Triplett, Combined

Kim Smith, Jefferson

Laurie Jack, Jefferson

Additional nominations may be made by petition of 25 or more qualified voters residing within the district, filed with the council within 20 days after the publication of this notice of election.

Forms for nominations are available in your county Extension office located at: Scotland County Extension, 117 S. Market St. Suite 105, Memphis, MO 63555. 660-465-7255

Paul Campbell, Chair, University of Missouri Extension Council of Scotland County

University of/ Missouri Extension does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability or status as a Vietnam-era veteran in employment or programs.