Noel Barker, 83, of Granger, MO passed away on August 12, 2019 at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.

The son of Frank and Ruth Carter Barker, he was born June 13, 1936 in the area known as Willmathsville in rural Schuyler County, MO.

He was raised and attended school in Memphis graduating from the Memphis High School with the class of 1954. After Noel graduated he went on to attend a year of college at the Missouri State Teachers College at Kirksville, MO. He come back to Memphis and opened his first business on the northeast corner of the square. It was a garage that specialized in fixing radiators on vehicles.

On December 18, 1960 Noel married Ann Nelson and they started their life together in Granger, MO where he moved his business downtown there. He expanded his trades to work on and overhaul motors, regular service maintenance and even added sandblasting industrial and farm equipment along with everything else already offered. Noel was one of the first diesel mechanics in northeast Missouri. He continued in serving the community until he retired and sold his garage in 2008.

In his spare time after retiring he liked spending time with his family and pets, mowing the yard and raising produce such as melons and as many as 30 pounds of onions, tomatoes, okra, corn and beans so he could bring it to town and give to his friends. That would give him an excuse to enjoy fellowship with the men at the cafe and gas station while he enjoyed a cup of coffee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son and daughter, and two brothers, Lee and Leo Barker.

Those left to cherish the memories are his wife, Ann Barker of Granger, MO; a son, Stanley Barker of Farmington, Iowa; a daughter, Susan Barker of Clark, MO; four granddaughters, Amber (Scott) Ewell of Leander, TX, Brittany (Charles) Nelson of La Grange, GA, Jamie (Joe) Quick of Norwalk, IA and Courtney Barker of Columbia, MO; four great-grandchildren, Seth, Madison, Emmalee and Reese; sister-in-law, Nancy Nelson of Ft. Madison, IA; and many other relatives and friends that will miss him dearly.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Mt Moriah Cemetery Association in care of Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St. Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Memorial services were held Friday, August 16th at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Pastor Marilyn Fitzgerald officiating. A private inurnment was at the Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Musicians were Angela Westhoff and Alisa Kigar singing Beyond the Sunset and How Great Thou Art. Honorary pallbearers were Brian Barker, Dale Barker, David Probst, Danny Probst, Aaron Burr, Toby Burr, Mike Eddleman, Ronnie Tinkle, Curtis Hines, Bobbie Shelly and Caleb Girardin.