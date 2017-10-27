by Brian Neal

With temperatures around the low 70s on Friday night, one would have thought it was an early summer night instead of late night in October. A total of 121 drivers signed in for competition on night one of the “Fall Nationals” at the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway. And just like the weather, they produced some hot racing action on the wide and smooth racing surface.

After 18 qualifying races were completed, the features were set to go, with the 14-lap Hobby Stock main taking to the track first. Keith Burg and Jason Fusselman would draw the front row for the event, with Fusselman taking advantage of his starting spot to lead lap 1 over Burg and Mike Kincaid. While Fusselman set the pace out front, Aaron Martin, who started 5th, was working his way towards the front. On lap 5 Martin slipped into the runner up spot and then went to work on chasing down Fusselman for the lead. But without a caution there was no catching Fusselman, as he went on to pick up the win. Martin was 2nd, Kincaid was 3rd, Dustin Griffiths was 4th, with Burg coming home in 5th.

Up next was the 12-lap Sport Compact feature, with Adam Gates and Matt Pederson leading the field to green. But just as the green flag was waved the caution light came on for debris in turn 3. On the original restart Gates jumped out front to lead lap 1 over Chuck Fullenkamp and Brandon Reu. While Gates led the field, the battle was for second behind him between Reu, Fullenkamp and Brandon Housley. Coming to get the white flag Housley used the top of the track to take over the runner up spot, and then went to work on Gates for the lead. But Gates was able to hold him off on the final lap to claim the win. Housley crossed the line in 2nd but was disqualified in tech for an illegal camshaft. This would move Reu to 2nd, Kimberly Abbott, who started 8th, was moved up to 3rd, Fullenkamp was moved up to 4th, with Jake Benischek, who started 10th, getting moved up to 5th.

Todd Reitzler and Tom Bowling Jr. drew the front row for the 20-lap Stock Car feature. Just as the green flag was waved the caution light would come on, as Chad Krogmeier, who started 3rd, spun in turn 3 to bring out the yellow. On the original restart Reitzler edged out Bowling Jr. and Dustin Griffiths to lead lap 1. Then just after lap one was scored complete, Kurt Kile, who was running 8th, spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. Reitzler moved back out front on the restart, with Griffiths and Mike Hughes close behind. One lap later, lap 3, Griffiths slipped under Reitzler to take over the top spot. Just as Griffiths tried to pull away from the battle behind him, the third caution of the race appeared on lap 8 to slow him down. This time Brandon Comins spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Ty Hill would spin in turn 1 to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Griffiths jump back out front, with Hughes and John Oliver Jr., who started 8th, close behind. Hughes would try to work under Griffiths over the next 4 laps, while Oliver Jr. worked the top of the track to make it a three car battle for the lead. Griffiths was able to hold them off until lap 14, when Hughes slipped under him to take over the top spot. Griffiths then tried to work back under Hughes over the final laps. But Hughes would hold him off to pick up the win and the $1,000 check to go with it. Griffiths was 2nd, Oliver Jr. was 3rd, Derrick Agee charged from 16th to finish in 4th, with Abe Huls coming from 9th to finish in 5th.

Up next was the 16-lap SportMod feature, with Tom Lathrop and Cody Agee leading the field to green. Agee would take advantage of his starting spot to grab the lead on lap 1 over Brett Lowry and Austen Becerra. While Agee set a torrid pace out front, Curtis Van Der Wal, who started 8th, and Brayton Carter, who started 10th, were working their way towards the front. On lap 8 Van Der Wal inherited the runner up spot, when Becerra pulled into the infield with troubles. But by then Agee had built up a huge lead, and without a caution there was no catching him. That caution appeared on lap 15, when Jim Blazina spun in turn 3 and Austin Howes rolled off the track in turn 3 to bring out the red. Howes climbed from his car okay. On the restart Agee jumped back out front, with Van Der Wal and Carter close behind. Agee would hold off Van Der Wal and Carter on the final laps to claim the win and the $1,000 top prize. Van Der Wal was 2nd, Carter was 3rd, Brandon Lennox charged from 14th to finish in 4th, with Lowry holding on for 5th.

The final feature to take to the track was the 22-lap Modifieds, with Cayden Carter and Jeff Waterman drawing the front row for the event. Carter would use his front row starting spot to grab the lead on lap 1 over Waterman and Ronnie Wood. While Carter paced the field out front, Michael Long, who started 12th, was working his way towards the front. Long, who was using the bottom and top of the track to work his way forward, over took Waterman for second on lap 9. But by then Carter had built up a huge lead, even while entering lapped traffic. Long’s hope of catching Carter and challenging him for the lead came on lap 19, when Andrew Schroeder slowed to a stop in turn 2 to bring out the first and only caution of the race. On the restart Carter moved back out front, with Long and Kurt Kile close behind. Long would challenge Carter over the final laps, but Carter was able to hold him off to claim the win and the $1,000 top prize. Long was 2nd, Kile was 3rd, Jardin Fuller was 4th, with Waterman coming home in 5th.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pepsi Scotland County Speedway – Memphis, MO

Friday, October 20, 2017 – Fall Nationals Night 1

Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 2. Michael Long, Fowler, IL; 3. Kurt Kile, Nichols, IA; 4. Jardin Fuller, Memphis, MO; 5. Jeff Waterman, Quincy, IL; 6. Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA; 7. Bruce Hanford, Davenport, IA; 8. Jerad Fuller, Memphis, MO; 9. Ryan Cook, Burlington, IA; 10. Dan Brockert, Grandview, IA; 11. Jacob Murray, Hartford, IA; 12. Milo Veloz, Colona, IL; 13. Josh Truman, Indianola, IA; 14. Ronnie Woods, Mexico, MO; 15. Shawn Ritter, Keystone, IA; 16. Ed Thomas, Waterloo, IA; 17. Lance Arneson, Abrams, WI; 18. Greg Cox, Kellogg, IA; 19. Craig Spegal, New London, MO; 20. Kevin Goben, Sherrard, IL; 21. Josh May, Des Moines, IA; 22. George Spence III, Orion, IL; 23. Andrew Schroeder, Keswick, IA; 24. Dakota Simmons, Douds, IA

B-Feature 1: (Top 4 to A) 1. Ed Thomas; 2. Shawn Ritter; 3. Josh May; 4. George Spence III; 5. John Davis, Altoona, IA; 6. David Snyder, Greentop, MO; 7. Bob Jennings, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 8. Michael Larsen, Monroe City, MO (DNS)

B-Feature 2: (Top 4 to A) 1. Greg Cox; 2. Josh Truman; 3. Craig Spegal; 4. Kevin Goben; 5. Jesse Belez, Marengo, IA; 6. Charlie Baker, LaBelle, MO; 7. Colton Prevo, Bloomfield, IA

Heat 1: 1. Andrew Schroeder; 2. Ryan Cook; 3. Milo Veloz; 4. Lance Arneson; 5. Shawn Ritter; 6. Ed Thomas; 7. Bob Jennings; 8. David Snyder

Heat 2: 1. Kurt Kile; 2. Bill Roberts Jr.; 3. Jerad Fuller; 4. Jacob Murray; 5. Greg Cox; 6. Jesse Belez; 7. Colton Prevo; 8. Kevin Goben

Heat 3: 1. Michael Long; 2. Ronnie Woods; 3. Dakota Simmons; 4. Dan Brockert; 5. John Davis; 6. Josh May; 7. George Spence III; 8. Michael Larsen (DNS)

Heat 4: 1. Cayden Carter; 2. Jardin Fuller; 3. Jeff Waterman; 4. Bruce Hanford; 5. Josh Truman; 6. Craig Spegal; 7. Charlie Baker

Stock Cars

A-Feature: 1. Mike Hughes, Oskaloosa, IA; 2. Dustin Griffiths, Hedrick, IA; 3. John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA; 4. Derrick Agee, Huntsville, MO; 5. Abe Huls, Carthage, IL; 6. Todd Reitzler, Grinnell, IA; 7. Keith Knop, Shelby, IA; 8. Johnny Spaw, Cedar Rapids, IA; 9. Jim Redmann, Lockridge, IA; 10. Tom Bowling Jr., Danville, IA; 11. Paul Shepherd, Marengo, IA; 12. Danny Thrasher, Agency, IA; 13. Tyler Pickett, Boxholm, IA; 14. Eric Arneson, Oconto Falls, WI; 15. Chad Krogmeier, Burlington, IA; 16. Austin Kemper, Wapello, IA; 17. Kevin Balmer, Garwin, IA; 18. Ty Hill, Ankeny, IA; 19. Brandon Comins, Moline, IL; 20. Jim Lunch, Kahoka, MO; 21. Jimmy Comins, East Moline, IL; 22. Jason Cook, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 23. Tom Cannon, West Branch, IA; 24. Kurt Kile, Nichols, IA

B-Feature: (Top 6 to A) 1. Jim Redmann; 2. Kevin Balmer; 3. Paul Shepherd; 4. Ty Hill; 5. Jim Lynch; 6. Brandon Comins; 7. Shane Ebaugh, Evansdale, IA; 8. Chris Wibbell, Dallas City, IL; 9. Kale Foster, Quincy, IL; 10. Randy Casner, Indianola, IA (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. Mike Hughes; 2. Chad Krogmeier; 3. Tom Bowling Jr.; 4. Tyler Pickett; 5. Jason Cook; 6. Derrick Agee; 7. Paul Shepherd; 8. Kevin Balmer; 9. Kale Foster; 10. Randy Casner (DNS)

Heat 2: 1. Todd Reitzler; 2. Dustin Griffiths; 3. Danny Thrasher; 4. John Oliver Jr.; 5. Johnny Spaw; 6. Tom Cannon; 7. Jim Redmann; 8. Ty Hill; 9. Jim Lynch

Heat 3: 1. Keith Knop; 2. Kurt Kile; 3. Abe Huls; 4. Eric Arneson; 5. Austin Kemper; 6. Jimmy Comins; 7. Shane Ebaugh; 8. Brandon Comins; 9. Chris Wibbell

SportMods

A-Feature: 1. Cody Agee, Huntsville, MO; 2. Curtis Van Der Wal, Oskaloosa, IA; 3. Brayton Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 4. Brandon Lennox, New London, MO; 5. Brett Lowry, Montezuma, IA; 6. Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO; 7. Logan Anderson, Eddyville, IA; 8. Tony Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA; 9. Adam Birck, Canton, MO; 10. Justin Veloz, East Moline, IL; 11. Carter VanDenBerg, Oskaloosa, IA; 12. Jason Riegel, Eldon, IA; 13. Joe Beal, Milan, IL; 14. Brandon Symmonds, Keokuk, IA; 15. Jim Blazina, Blair, NE; 16. Lee Becker, Belle Plaine, IA; 17. Chad Ryerson, Wellsburg, IA; 18. Jami Ritter, Keystone, IA; 19. Tom Lathrop, Ottumwa, IA; 20. John Anderson, Novinger, MO; 21. Daniel Fellows, Keokuk, IA; 22. Austin Howes, Memphis, MO; 23. Steven Berry, Ottumwa, IA; 24. Austen Becerra, Carthage, IL

B-Feature 1: (Top 4 to A) 1. Jason Riegel; 2. Steven Berry; 3. Jim Blazina; 4. John Anderson; 5. Hugh Eddy, Milan, MO; 6. Kyle Hamelton, Keokuk, IA; 7. Ricky Miller, Gorin, MO; 8. Gary Stephenson, Quincy, IL; 9. David Hoover, Boone, IA (DNS)

B-Feature 2: (Top 4 to A) 1. Daniel Fellows; 2. Brandon Symmonds; 3. Adam Birck; 4. Justin Veloz; 5. Sean Wyett, Danville, IA; 6. Jeffrey DeLonjay, Quincy, IL; 7. Hunter Longnecker, Woodward, IA; 8. Mike Goben, Milan, IL; 9. Charles Shacklett, Kirksville, MO (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. Austin Howes; 2. Brandon Dale; 3. Chad Ryerson; 4. Joe Beal; 5. David Hoover; 6. John Anderson; 7. Jason Riegel; 8. Kyle Hamelton; 9. Gary Stephenson

Heat 2: 1. Carter VanDenBerg; 2. Logan Anderson; 3. Austen Becerra; 4. Brandon Lennox; 5. Brandon Symmonds; 6. Jeffrey DeLonjay; 7. Hunter Longnecker; 8. Justin Veloz; 9. Charles Shacklett (DNS)

Heat 3: 1. Curtis Van Der Wal; 2. Tom Lathrop; 3. Lee Becker; 4. Jami Ritter; 5. Jim Blazina; 6. Steven Berry; 7. Hugh Eddy; 8. Ricky Miller

Heat 4: 1. Brayton Carter; 2. Brett Lowry; 3. Cody Agee; 4. Tony Johnson; 5. Daniel Fellows; 6. Sean Wyett; 7. Adam Birck; 8. Mike Goben

Hobby Stocks

A-Feature: 1. Jason Fusselman, Shelby, IA; 2. Aaron Martin, Richland, IA; 3. Mike Kincaid, Cincinnati, IA; 4. Dustin Griffiths, Hedrick, IA; 5. Keith Burg, Carlisle, IA; 6. Rick VanDusseldorp, Oskaloosa, IA; 7. Brian Derry, Collins, IA; 8. Kelsie Spilman, Hedrick, IA; 9. Brok Hopwood, Ottumwa, IA

Heat: 1. Jason Fusselman; 2. Mike Kincaid; 3. Aaron Martin; 4. Dustin Griffiths; 5. Keith Burg; 6. Rick VanDusseldorp; 7. Brian Derry; 8. Kelsie Spilman; 9. Brok Hopwood

Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. Adam Gates, Marion, IA; 2. Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 3. Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 4. Chuck Fullenkamp, West Point, IA; 5. Jake Benischek, Durant, IA; 6. Matt Pederson, Lake Park, MN; 7. Jeffrey DeLonjay, Quincy, IL; 8. Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 9. Alyssa Steele, Keokuk, IA; 10. Brandon Allison, Oskaloosa, IA; 11. Trent Orwig, Ottumwa, IA; 12. Nick VanHemert, Reinbeck, IA; 13. Darin Weisinger Jr., Mendon, IL; 14. Jaden DeLonjay, Quincy, IL; 15. Jimmy Haring, Oskaloosa, IA; 16. John Sears, Gorin, MO; 17. Brandon Lambert, Carthage, IL; 18. Cody Phillips, Ottumwa, IA; 19. Brandon Housley, Ottumwa, IA (DQ)

Heat 1: 1. Darin Weisinger Jr.; 2. Matt Pederson; 3. Adam Gates; 4. Kimberly Abbott; 5. Jake Benischek; 6. Cody Phillips; 7. Jimmy Haring; 8. Jaden DeLonjay; 9. John Sears (DNS); 10. Jeffrey DeLonjay (DQ)

Heat 2: 1. Brandon Reu; 2. Barry Taft; 3. Chuck Fullenkamp; 4. Alyssa Steele; 5. Brandon Housley; 6. Brandon Lambert; 7. Brandon Allison; 8. Trent Orwig; 9. Nick VanHemert