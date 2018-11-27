For the first time in the 18 years under current ownership, the Memphis Democrat newspaper will miss a week of publication.

The publication announced this week that due to Christmas falling on a Tuesday this year, the newspaper will not publish that week, which would have been the issue of December 27th.

‘We apologize for any inconvenience this might create for our advertisers, but because of the calendar we have elected to forgo publishing that week’s newspaper to allow us and our employees to celebrate Christmas Eve and Christmas with family,” said owner Chris Feeney.

The office will be closed December 24th – 26th and will re-open on Thursday, December 27th.

The newspaper will resume publication with the January 3rd issue, despite a similar calendar crunch created by the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day holidays.