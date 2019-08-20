“New Navy” covered a period of 1882 to 1898, when in 1882, the Navy Secretary William H. Hunt requested funds from Congress to construct modern ships. The request was rejected, but in 1883 Congress authorized the construction of three protected cruisers, USS Chicago, USS Boston, and USS Atlanta, and the dispatch vessel USS Dolphin, together known as the ABCD ships. In 1885, two more protected cruisers, USS Charleston and USS Newark, which was the last American cruiser to be fitted with a sail rig were authorized. Congress also authorized the construction of the first battleships in the Navy, USS Texas and USS Maine. The ABCD ships proved to be excellent vessels, and the three cruisers were organized into the Squadron of Evolution, popularly known as the White Squadron because of the color of the hulls, which were used to train a generation of officers and men. In 1890 Navy Secretary Benjamin F. Tracy proposed the United States to start building no less than 200 ships of all types, but Congress rejected the proposal. Instead the Navy Act of 1890 authorized building three battleships, USS Indiana, USS Massachusetts and USS Oregon, followed by USS Iowa. By around the start of the 20th century, two Kearsarge-class battleships and three Illinois-class battleships were completed or under construction, which brought the US Navy from 12th place in 1870 to fifth among the world’s navies. Today, we have one of the finest navy’s in the world.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution