

New cards, being delivered later this year, will no longer contain Social Security numbers, to combat fraud and illegal use.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is readying a fraud prevention initiative that removes Social Security numbers from Medicare cards to help combat identity theft, and safeguard taxpayer dollars.

The new Medicare cards will use a unique, randomly-assigned number called a Medicare Beneficiary Identifier (MBI), to replace the Social Security-based Health Insurance Claim Number (HICN) currently used on the Medicare card.

CMS began mailing new cards this month and will meet the congressional deadline for replacing all Medicare cards by April 2019.

“We’re taking this step to protect our seniors from fraudulent use of Social Security numbers which can lead to identity theft and illegal use of Medicare benefits,” said CMS Administrator Seema Verma. “We want to be sure that Medicare beneficiaries and healthcare providers know about these changes well in advance and have the information they need to make a seamless transition.”

Providers and beneficiaries will both be able to use secure look up tools that will support quick access to MBIs when they need them. There will also be a 21-month transition period where providers will be able to use either the MBI or the HICN further easing the transition.

Personal identity theft affects a large and growing number of seniors. People age 65 or older are increasingly the victims of this type of crime. Incidents among seniors increased to 2.6 million from 2.1 million between 2012 and 2014, according to the most current statistics from the Department of Justice. Identity theft can take not only an emotional toll on those who experience it, but also a financial one: two-thirds of all identity theft victims reported a direct financial loss. It can also disrupt lives, damage credit ratings and result in inaccuracies in medical records and costly false claims.

Work on this important initiative began many years ago, and was accelerated following passage of the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015 (MACRA).

CMS will assign all Medicare beneficiaries a new, unique MBI number which will contain a combination of numbers and uppercase letters. Beneficiaries will be instructed to safely and securely destroy their current Medicare cards and keep the new MBI confidential. Issuance of the new MBI will not change the benefits a Medicare beneficiary receives.

While the transition began this month, with the mailing of new cards to newly eligible Medicare recipients, existing cardholders in Missouri won’t begin receiving their cards until after June, in the final wave of mailings from the CMS, along with residents of Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virgin Islands.

Beginning in May, residents of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia will begin receiving new cards.

Residents of Iowa and Illinois will be part of the third phase. Missouri will be part of the seventh and final phase of the card deliveries. Additional details on timing will be available as the mailings progress.