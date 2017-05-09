The new medical staff officers of Scotland County Hospital are (L to R) Lisa Rollison, DO (Chief of Staff); Shane Wilson, DO, (Vice Chief of Staff) and Heather Martin, DO, (Secretary).The new medical staff officers of Scotland County Hospital officially took office at their April meeting. Lisa Rollison, DO, will serve as the Chief of Staff; Shane Wilson, DO, will serve as the Vice Chief of Staff and Heather Martin, DO, will serve as the Secretary.

The officers of the Medical Staff coordinate activities and concerns of the hospital administration, nursing, and other patient care services with those of the Medical Staff. The Medical Staff officers are responsible for the quality and efficiency of the out-patient services and effectiveness of patient care at the Hospital.

The Chief of Staff is accountable to the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital. The Chief of Staff communicates issues of the Medical Staff to the Board, CEO, and other officials of the staff as well as enforcing the Medical Staff bylaws, rules and regulations.

“We currently have the most comprehensive Medical Staff that we’ve ever had and the officers, Board and I continuously collaborate to plan for the future by looking at the needs of the community. Despite our rural location, the phenomenal Medical staff delivers big time talent with hometown warmth,” said Randy Tobler, MD, FACOG, CEO.

Additionally, the Hospital Board of Directors approved their officers for their leadership in the following positions at their April meeting: Chairman of the Board, Curtis Ebeling; Vice Chairman Joe Doubet; Secretary Judy Wilson; Treasurer Bob Neese. Members serving at-large on the Board are Dwight DeRosear and Lori Fulk.