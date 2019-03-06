Making a difference in the life of a child. That is New Horizons Ministries is all about. The Colorado-based organization will be in Memphis, Thursday, March 7th at the Grand Hall to present information on the ministries for foster children, convicted mothers and prisoners. The event is being hosted by Cornerstone Mennonite Church and will start at 7:15 p.m.

New Horizons Ministries provides loving homes to children in difficult situations. Volunteers provide foster care for children with incarcerated mothers, offering weekly visits to the parents, Bible studies and parenting classes while continuing to mentor the parental relationship following release with the ultimate goal of reuniting the children with their parents.

The group has also started a prison ministry, and has expanded to provide higher volume foster care through child care homes. Much of the funding for the programs is made possible by a series of thrift stores maintained by the organization.

Recently efforts expanded to include Children’s Haven, a full-service daycare, with hopes of being able to serve 30 to 40 children.

New Horizons Ministries Executive Director Arlynn Miller and his family will lead the presentation in Memphis. They are traveling across the Midwest over the coming weeks with programs scheduled for Kansas, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

“Our presentations are designed to give the audience a better understanding of what we’re about and how they can get involved in the meaningful work of New Horizons Ministries,” said Miller.

For more information contact Delmar Martin at 660-216-0548 or Jim Swartzentruber at 660-342-3650.