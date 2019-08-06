New eBook & Downloadable Audiobooks



eBook

Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties, by Tom O’Neill

Light From Other Stars: a Novel, by Erika Swyler

Instant Attraction, by Jill Shalvis

Alpha’s Promise, by Rebecca Zanetti

Paranoid, by Lisa Jackson

The Persian Gamble, by Joel C. Rosenberg

The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek: a Novel, by Kim Michele Richardson

Backlash, by Lisa Jackson

The Satapur Moonstone, by Sujata Massey

The Bird King, by G. Willow Wilson

The Rosie Result, by Graeme C. Simsion

Deep Harbor, by Fern Michaels

Happy Go Money: Spend Smart, Save Right and Enjoy Life, by Melissa Win Yun Leong

The Introvert’s Complete Career Guide: From Landing a Job, to Surviving, Thriving, and Moving On Up, by Jane Finkle

Secret History of Brands, by Matt MacNabb

Dearly Beloved, by Mary Jo Putney

Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid, by Jeff Kinney

Voices from Chernobyl, by Svetlana Aleksievich

Brave New Earl, by Jane Ashford

Sweet on You, by Becky Wade



Downloadable Audiobooks

A Girl’s Guide to Missiles: Growing up in America’s Secret Desert, by Karen Lynnea Piper

The Night Tiger: a Novel, by Yangsze Choo

From Scratch, by Tembi Locke

Recursion, by Blake Crouch

The Cactus, by Sarah Haywood

Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered, by Karen Kilgariff

Dooku: Jedi Lost (Star Wars), by Cavan Scott

Library hours: Mon., Wed., Fri. 9-5:30; Tues. & Thurs. 9-7:00, Saturday 9-1

Please call 465-7042 or stop by if you need directions on how to check out any of these titles.