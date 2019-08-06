New eBook & Downloadable Audiobooks
eBook
Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties, by Tom O’Neill
Light From Other Stars: a Novel, by Erika Swyler
Instant Attraction, by Jill Shalvis
Alpha’s Promise, by Rebecca Zanetti
Paranoid, by Lisa Jackson
The Persian Gamble, by Joel C. Rosenberg
The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek: a Novel, by Kim Michele Richardson
Backlash, by Lisa Jackson
The Satapur Moonstone, by Sujata Massey
The Bird King, by G. Willow Wilson
The Rosie Result, by Graeme C. Simsion
Deep Harbor, by Fern Michaels
Happy Go Money: Spend Smart, Save Right and Enjoy Life, by Melissa Win Yun Leong
The Introvert’s Complete Career Guide: From Landing a Job, to Surviving, Thriving, and Moving On Up, by Jane Finkle
Secret History of Brands, by Matt MacNabb
Dearly Beloved, by Mary Jo Putney
Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid, by Jeff Kinney
Voices from Chernobyl, by Svetlana Aleksievich
Brave New Earl, by Jane Ashford
Sweet on You, by Becky Wade
Downloadable Audiobooks
A Girl’s Guide to Missiles: Growing up in America’s Secret Desert, by Karen Lynnea Piper
The Night Tiger: a Novel, by Yangsze Choo
From Scratch, by Tembi Locke
Recursion, by Blake Crouch
The Cactus, by Sarah Haywood
Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered, by Karen Kilgariff
Dooku: Jedi Lost (Star Wars), by Cavan Scott
Library hours: Mon., Wed., Fri. 9-5:30; Tues. & Thurs. 9-7:00, Saturday 9-1
Please call 465-7042 or stop by if you need directions on how to check out any of these titles.
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.