Dear City of Memphis Customer:

NEMR Telecom (NEMR) recently received notice that the City of Memphis has passed a new ordinance on July 11, 2019, requiring users of the City’s public Right-of-Way, such as NEMR, to begin paying a Right-of-Way fee of as much as $3,000.00 per month. Memphis is the only City in NEMR’s service area that has implemented such a Right-of-Way fee. This is a significant increase in NEMR’s cost to do business in the City of Memphis. As a result, NEMR regrets that it must pass this cost on to its customers located in the City of Memphis. Accordingly, a separate line item will appear on your monthly bills beginning in October to recover the Memphis ROW fee.

If you have any questions about this Right-of-Way fee, you may contact our office or your City of Memphis elected official. Thank you for your understanding.

Sincerely,

Michele Gillespie

General Manager