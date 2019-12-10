Mike and Sue Scott of NEMOnews Media Group have purchased the Memphis Democrat newspaper from Chris and Karri Feeney, bringing new leadership to the publication for the first time in two decades.

NEMOnews Media Group, LLC, owned by Mike and Sue Scott of Kahoka, has purchased the Memphis Democrat newspaper from Chris and Karri Feeney of Memphis. The purchase was finalized on Friday, December 6.

The Memphis Democrat joins The Media in Kahoka, the Edina Sentinel, the Shelby County Herald, the Palmyra Spectator and the Milan Standard in the group of weekly newspapers serving northeast Missouri, as well as the regional website, NEMOnews.net.

“We’ve very committed to local news, but it’s much more than that. Local newspapers provide the living, breathing history of a community, updated every week. They are an important part of a community,” said Mike Scott. “Chris and Karri have done a terrific job with the Memphis Democrat, and we’re excited to start serving the readers of Memphis and the Scotland County community as a whole.”

“The Memphis Democrat is a great fit for our group,” Scott continued. “And we have some exciting things planned for the entire group of newspapers in the near future.”

The Feeney’s had owned the Democrat since 2000, when it was purchased from Tom and Shirley Ellingsworth of Lebanon, MO.

“It was a great two decades for our family, but it is time for something new for us,” said Chris Feeney. The couple noted the change will be on the professional front, as they have no intentions of leaving Scotland County.

Karri Feeney will continue to operate her screen printing business, Eclipse T-shirts, but she will not maintain a store front at this time.