The Northeast MO Open Shows takes place Saturday, July 8, 2017 during the Scotland County Fair in Memphis, MO.

Following is the day’s agenda:

Pig Show: Check-in from 7:00-9:00 a.m. Showtime is at 10:00 a.m. The entry fee is $10.00 per head. Purebred animals must show all breed characteristics. The show includes Market and Breeding classes and is open to all ages. Contact for the Pig Show is Chris Montgomery (660-342-7979).

Market Lambs and Breeding Goat Show: Check-in from 10:00 a.m.-Noon. Showtime is at 2:00 p.m. The entry fee is $10.00 per head. Market classes broke by weight and Breeding classes broke by age. Health papers are required and the show is open to all ages. Contact for the Market Lambs and Breeding Goat Show is Joanie Baker (660-216-4645).

Cattle Show: Check-in from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Showtime is at 6:00 p.m. The entry fee for an out of county exhibitor is $25 and for in county exhibitors the fee is $10 per head. Heifers will be shown by breed and age. Steers will be shown by weight.

Champion Steer – $350.00, Champion Heifer – $200.00, Reserve Champion Steer – $150.00, Reserve Champion Heifer – $100.00. The Cattle Show is open to all ages and contact person is Curtis Mallett (660-341-6297).