Scotland County rode a near perfect first quarter Wednesday night to a semifinals win over the host squad. The Tigers built an 18-3 advantage in the game’s first eight minutes, using a balanced scoring attack and swarming defensive pressure that knocked the Raiders out of contention early.

Will Fromm poured in six points and three other starters had a pair of field goals apiece as Scotland County was hitting on all cylinders offensively in the opening quarter.

SCR-I cooled off offensively in period #2. Brett Monroe came off the bench to produce a need spark. The senior sank a three-pointer and had five of SCR-I’s eight points as the Tigers held a 26-13 advantage at intermission.

The Tigers regained some of their early momentum to start the second half. Lane Pence hit a three-pointer and had five points as the Tigers maintained a 38-24 lead despite struggling at the free throw line. Scotland County made just four of 11 free throws in the first three periods.

Fortunately the Tigers were able to up that percentage a bit, making six of 12 from the line in the fourth period to help hold on for the 52-38 victory.

Pence led the way with 14 points. Fromm finished with 12 and Terrill had 10 as Scotland County improved to 10-6 on the year and advanced to the championship game versus La Plata.