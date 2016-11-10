To reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas as well as a change in the company’s Actual Cost Adjustment (ACA) factor, Liberty Utilities (Midstates Natural Gas) Corp. d/b/a Liberty Utilities customers will see natural gas rates change, including a slight price hike locally, under a filing that takes effect on November 3, 2016.

The ACA factor is a mechanism which tracks any over-collection or under-collection of actual natural gas costs over a 12 month period. The net over-or under-collected balances are subsequently either refunded or collected the next year.

In Scotland County, part of the Northeast District, residential customers currently pay approximately $0.40 per Ccf (per hundred cubic feet) of natural gas. Under this filing, the rate will increase to approximately $0.43 per Ccf, an increase of approximately $0.03 per Ccf.

Liberty Utilities serves Northeast District customers in the Missouri counties of Clark, Lewis, Knox, Marion, Pike, Ralls and Scotland.

Residential customers in the West District, in the Missouri counties of Bates, Cass, Henry and St. Clair, will see a larger increase as rates will jump from $0.35 per Ccf of natural gas. to $0.47 per Ccf.

In the Southeast District, Missouri counties of Butler, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Iron, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne, residential prices will go up from $0.25 per Ccf of natural gas. to $0.29 per Ccf, while in the Kirksville District, residential customers will see their rates jump from $0.44 per Ccf of natural gas to $0.53. Liberty Utilities serves Kirksville District customers in the Missouri counties of Macon, Adair and Schuyler.

Approximately 55% to 60% of a customer’s current natural gas bill reflects the cost of natural gas from wholesale suppliers. The wholesale cost of natural gas (the cost your local natural gas company must pay to its suppliers for natural gas) is not regulated by the Missouri Public Service Commission. The wellhead cost of natural gas is unregulated and is primarily driven by supply, demand and the weather. The Missouri Public Service Commission does conduct an annual regulatory review to ensure that regulated natural gas companies make prudent decisions in securing natural gas supplies for their customers.

Liberty Utilities serves approximately 53,100 natural gas customers in Missouri.