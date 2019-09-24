The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved tariffs filed by Liberty Utilities (Midstates Natural Gas) Corp. d/b/a Liberty Utilities which change the natural gas rates of Liberty Utilities customers effective October 1st.

The rate changes reflect the Weather Normalization Adjustment Rider (WNAR) which authorizes rate adjustments based on weather variations. The WNAR projects anticipated gas usage changes due to weather that is either warmer or colder than normal.

In this filing, there will be a rate reduction for customers in the Northeast and West District and an increase for customers in the Southeast District. The rate reduction in the Northeast and West District reflects a colder than normal period. The increase in the Southeast District reflects a slightly warmer than normal period. The period covered by the filing is February 2019 through July 2019.

The establishment of a WNAR was part of an agreement approved by the Public Service Commission in a natural gas rate case filed by Liberty Utilities in 2017. Under the WNAR, Liberty Utilities will make adjustments based on the weather twice a year.

Under state law, the Commission may authorize a natural gas utility to make rate adjustments outside of a general rate case to reflect non-gas revenue effects of increases or decreases in residential and commercial customer usage, but only if the revenue effects are due to variations in either weather, conservation or both.

Under the tariffs approved by the Commission, natural gas rates will drop for a residential customer using 100 Ccf of natural gas a month by approximately $2.04 a month in Liberty Utilities’ Northeast and West District. Natural gas rates will increase by approximately $0.24 a month for a residential customer using approximately 100 Ccf of natural gas a month in Liberty Utilities’ Southeast District.

Liberty Utilities serves approximately 53,300 natural gas customers in Missouri. The Northeast and West District service area includes the Missouri counties of Adair, Clark, Knox, Lewis, Macon, Marion, Pike, Ralls, Schuyler, Scotland, Bates, Cass, Henry and St. Clair. The Southeast District service area includes the counties of Butler, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Iron, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne.