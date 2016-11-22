With more than one third of Americans over the age of 85 suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease, more than 15 million families nationwide are impacted by the hardships and suffering generated by dementia.

The City of Memphis, following suite with the national precedent set in 1983, recently proclaimed November as National Alzheimer’s Disease Month.

President Ronald Regan first commemorated the national event with a proclamation back in 1983, noting “Alzheimer’s disease, a devastating disease that affects the cells of the brain, is now regarded as the major form of old age’ senility. It now is recognized as the most common cause of severe intellectual impairment in older individuals. Presently, there is no established treatment that can cure, reverse or stop the progression of this disease, which is the cause of serious confusion and forgetfulness in about 1.5 – 2.5 million elderly persons in the United States.”

Well in 2016, those numbers have grown, with the Alzheimer’s Association estimating that 5 million American’s suffer from the disease, accounting for two thirds to 80% of all dementia cases.

Regan predicted the growth of the disease in the initial proclamation, noting that “because there is an association of dementia with aging and because Americans are living longer, the numbers affected by this disease will continue to grow.”

Alzheimer’s Disease is believed to be caused by an abundance of plaques (deposits of protein fragments) and tangles (twisted fibers of second protein type) in the brain which interfere with nerve cells.

Abnormal build ups occur in Alzheimer’s Disease, and many experts believe these two factors work to disable or block communication among the brain’s nerve cells and disrupt the survival processes of brain cells. The death of nerve cells causes memory failure and other signs of the disease, such as personality changes and problems in carrying out daily activities.

For more information about the disease or for caregivers for people suffering from the illness, the Alzheimer’s Association has created a helpline that is available 24/7.

By calling 1-800-272-3900, people with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, caregivers, families and the public can speak confidentially with master’s-level care consultants for decision-making support, crisis assistance and education on issues families face every day.

Callers can also learn about the signs of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias and find out about local programs and services for individuals with dementia, caregivers, family and friends.

Memphis Mayor William Reckenberg signed the Alzheimer’s Awareness Month proclamation reminding residents that as many as half of those in nursing homes suffer from this degenerative brain disease. Also, because of the decrease in life expectancy accompanying the illness, Alzheimer’s is thought to be the fourth leading cause of death among adults of age 65 or more as it is believed from the time of onset, the disease reduces a person’s remaining life expectancy by about one-half.

The proclamation also noted that the emotional, financial and social consequences of Alzheimer’s Disease are so devastating that it deserves special attention.