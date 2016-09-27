The week of October 2 through 9 is National 4-H Week. 4-H members will be doing various activities to celebrate 4-H in Scotland County. I am therefore, writing this article to remind everyone just what 4-H is. 4-H is the largest volunteer led and supported youth organization in the world. Missouri 4-H is supported by the University of Missouri through local Extension Offices and Councils. It is an organization that includes the whole family; children, parents, grandparents, and other extended family members.

As a 4-H club member, youth enroll in projects and participate in group activities and meetings. The club has overall leaders and assistants as well as project and activity leaders. Projects vary from livestock to foods, from aerospace to woodworking, and from arts and crafts to entomology. Members help in the planning of the program and carrying it out. The individual 4-H club has representatives who serve on the County 4H Council and help to plan county events and programs. This is the group that plans Achievement Events, Recognition Events and sponsors fundraising for the fair and other 4-H events. 4-H Clubs in Scotland County are very active in community service. Each individual club carries out at least five community service projects. The 4-H Council sponsors the pre- and post-fair clean-up days at the fairgrounds.

4-H members who complete a 4-H year need to attend a majority of their 4-H club meetings, enroll in at least one project and finish it, and demonstrate a skill learned either by exhibiting an item they made in the art hall, exhibiting a project animal or presenting a speech, report or demonstration in a group setting such as a club meeting or Achievement Event. Youth who are members of 4-H club learn life skills that will benefit them during the rest of their life.

Youth between the ages of 8 and 18 can enroll in 4-H clubs. Younger youth between the ages of 5 and 8 can belong to Clover Kids. All ages are considered as of January 1 of the current 4-H year. According to the Scotland County 4-H Constitution, members need to attend six club meetings before the fair to exhibit in the fair. There are special alternatives to two meetings if members absolutely cannot attend their meetings. Clover Kids do not get premiums at the fair and receive special Clover Kids Ribbons because according to early childhood research, it is detrimental to members of this age to participate in competition.

4-H also reaches youth through special interest programs that are co-sponsored by 4-H and other groups. Groups that fall under this category in the surrounding area are camps including day camps, Youth Civic Engagement and others that arise from time to time. 4-H in Scotland County reaches school groups through school enrichment programs (Hatching Chicks in the Classroom) and through FNEP (Family Nutrition Education Programs).

There are three 4-H Clubs in Scotland County: the Azen Jolly Timers, the Gorin Go-Getters and the Jolly Jacks & Jills. The Azen Jolly Timers meet at the Memphis United Methodist Church Basement on the first Wednesday of the month at 7:00 p.m. The Gorin Go-Getters meet the second Sunday of the month at 2:00 p.m. in the Gorin Christian Church. The Jolly Jacks and Jills meet the first Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the Scotland County Hospital Conference Room. Clubs may sometimes change the meeting dates during the fair, for a summer picnic and swimming party or for other reasons. Clubs usually have at least two parties per year.

4-H Clubs reorganize in October for the coming year. They are just reorganizing now so now is the time to join. 4-H members can join any time during the year but if they want to exhibit at the fair they need to attend six meetings. Youth interested in becoming 4-H members can contact members or leaders of the club they are interested in, or you can contact the Scotland County University Extension Office for more information. (660) 465-7255.

Submitted by Kristy Eggleston-Wood Scotland County 4-H Youth Program Assistant.