Naomi Kidd Schwandt, age 77, of Rutledge, MO, passed away Sunday, February 11, 2018, at her home south of Rutledge. She was born June 13, 1940, in Pike County, KY, the daughter of Hatler and Irene Cantrell Gibson.

Naomi was married to Aubrey Cavenaugh and two this union two children were born. On March 31, 1973, she was united in marriage to Robert Paul Kidd and he preceded her in death on November 25, 2003. On November 26, 2012 she was united in marriage to Irwin L. Schwandt and he preceded her in death on February 17, 2015.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Willie Manual Kiser and Ivle Edwards Kiser and sister Syble Kiser.

Surviving are two children, Dan Cavenaugh of Rutledge, MO and Bonnie (Dennis) Schick of Peotone, IL; five step-children, Wayne D. (Jill) Kidd of Thornton, IL, William Robert Kidd, Dennis Schwandt of Iowa Falls, IA, Kriston Pierson of Hubbard, IA and Veronica Barger of Iowa Falls, IA; grandchildren, Heather Cavenaugh, D.J. Cavenaugh, Jon Schick, Kimberly Cleveland, Alan Schick, step-grandchildren, Wayne D. Kidd Jr., Rebecca L. Kidd, Jessica Marie Kidd, Brandon James Schwandt; two great-grandchildren, Angel Cavenaugh and Christopher James Cibirka; brothers and sisters, Carol (Arthur) Blackburn Hudson, FL, Della Flemming Lexington, KY, Mildred Little Pikeville, KY, Kathy Bartly Pikeville, KY, Lorna Faye Rowe Elkhorn City, KY, James Kiser Pikeville, KY, Robin Raines Breaks, VR, and Jimmie Kiser Crossville, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

Naomi was raised in Pike County, KY were she received her education in Elkhorn City, KY. She and her husband Robert lived in Chicago, IL for 18 years where she was a supervisor for the Robertson Transformer Company. After retirement she and her husband moved to Rutledge in 1989. Naomi was a member of the Red Hat Society in Memphis, Scotland County Lassie Club, Crosstrails Square Dance Club, Lewistown Country Squares, and Rutledge Eastern Star. Naomi enjoyed reading, crocheting, yard sales and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, February 17, 2018, in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO. Reverend Mike Wilson will officiate the services. Burial will be in the LaGrange Memorial Cemetery in LaGrange, MO.

Casket bearers will be D.J. Cavenaugh, Jon Schick, Alan Schick, David Roush, Steve Montgomery, Ray Ward and Wayne Kidd.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 16, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO. Eastern Star services will be held at 7 p.m. conducted by Rutledge Eastern Star Chapter # 343 O.E.S.

Memorials are suggested to Naomi Kidd Schwandt memorial fund to be designated later. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537.