Nancy June Barnes, age 74, of Edina, MO, passed away Monday, April 24, 2017, in Edina, MO. She was born September 13, 1942 in Peoria, IL the daughter of Perry Riley and Zerita Faye Wright Meeks.

She was united in marriage to Gerald James Barnes on April 10, 1960, in Edina, MO, and he preceded her in death on September 3, 2011. Nancy was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother Hollis Meeks, two sisters Jewel Skelton and Virginia Meeks.

Surviving are three children, Brenda Strange of Edina, MO, Jimmy (Sharon) Barnes of Novinger, MO, and Richard (Teresa) Barnes of LaPlata, MO, one brother Perry (Ruth) Meeks of Wheaton, IL, eight grandchildren, Juston and friend Mindy, John and wife Kim, Eric and friend Traci, Todd and friend Sabrina, Mark and friend Sara, Shyanne and husband Jerome, Kylea and husband Cody and Lexi, eight great grandchildren, Ava, Paisley, Addison, Brylee, Ariel, Eliza, Scotty and Krystina, several brothers and sisters-in-law, Darrell, Harold and Linda Barnes, Stanley Purdin, Donna Patterson, Sandra Hoskins, Kay Cassidy, Larry, Ronnie and Jana Barnes, Donna and Perry Meeks. Several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Nancy received her education in Scotland County. She was employed for 19 years with Edina Elementary and Knox County High School as a Cook. She was also employed with Knox County Home Health, Midge’s Greenhouse and Knox County Nursing Home. Nancy enjoyed being with her family and friends, gardening, quilting and reading books. She was a past 50 year member of Colony Eastern Star, and an active member of the Edina First Christian Church.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2017, in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, in Edina, MO. Reverend Dewayne Wellborn will officiate the services assisted by Steve Miller. Burial will be in the Linville Cemetery.

Music will be Rita Worthington and Wynona Banks. Selections will include In The Garden.

Casket bearers will be John Strange, Todd Strange, Mark Strange, Phillip Spory, Dave Fagan and Joe Campbell.

Honorary bearers will be brothers and sisters-in-law and Perry Meeks, Lexi Barnes, Eric Strange and Juston Barnes.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 28, 2017, after 4 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Hudson-Rimer funeral Home in Edina, MO.

Memorials may be made to Edina First Christian Church or Hospice Compasses. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO 63537.