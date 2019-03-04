Nancy (Oliver) Clatt, 72, of Memphis died Thursday, February 25, at Scotland County Care Center in Memphis.

She was born the daughter of Charles and Nellie Kathleen (Cravens) Oliver on July 9, 1946 in Rock Island, IL.

Nancy worked as a waitress and at the glove factory in Edina when she was younger. She had been a resident of the Scotland County Care Center for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Junior Oliver.

She is survived by: her sons, John (Crystal) Clatt of Waverly, NE and Kelly (Denise) Clatt of Lisbon, CT; a brother, Guy Oliver, of Weatherly, MO; six grandchildren and many cousins.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Scotland County Care Center and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Condolences to the family of Nancy Clatt may be made by signing the guest book at gerthfuneralservice.com.