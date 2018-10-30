In the Circuit Court of Scotland County, Missouri

Division No. Five

Case No. 18SE-CC00047

In re: Kathryn Elaine Meinhardt

Request for Publication after Judgment of Change of Name for Adult Individual

To Whom it May Concern: Notice is hereby given that by an order of the Circuit Court of the County of Scotland, Missouri, Division No. Five, Case No. 18SE-CC00047 made entered on the record on 10-29-2018, the name of Kathryn Elaine Meinhardt was changed to Kathryn Elaine Phillips.