“BE ANXIOUS FOR NOTHING, but in EVERYTHING by prayer and supplication WITH THANKSGIVING let your requests be known to God. And the PEACE of God, which surpasses all comprehension, shall guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

“Finally, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is of good repute, if there is any excellence and anything worthy of praise, LET YOUR MIND DWELL on these things (Philippians 4:4-8)”.

This text unlocks life… all of it. Did you catch that? It unlocks life.

Regardless of age, regardless of experience, regardless of inherited standards, determining to let our minds dwell with thankfulness upon the incentives above brings fantastic peace. The world needs people to be at peace within their own minds. This remains a pertinent need now.

Of course, verse nine is magic because it calls for us to practice the being thankful; practice training the mind to dwell on the life-factors. Life doesn’t go according to how moments unfold. Some of those will be positive; others quite negative. No, life comes about by our mindset.

Doing so doesn’t call for us to pretend that things are okay when they are not. Rather, the expectation is that we will note the favorable value of elements which reside squarely within the very center of distraction and pain. God isn’t naive to our frustrations. But He surely knows how to help us transcend every one of them.

It isn’t ever a matter of circumstance. It is always a matter of where we choose to set our minds. In all situations, the heart of gratitude coupled with a genuine focus upon perceiving the benefits of every right now will produce a breakthrough for which every human being yearns.

MY POWER VERSE THAT WON’T QUIT PRODUCING