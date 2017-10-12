COLUMBIA, Mo. – A day of talks on issues Missourians need in the next farm bill from the U.S. Congress will be October. 18 at the University of Missouri.

MU Extension pulls together interested parties for lectures and roundtable talks. The meeting is for all farmers.

The 2018 Farm Bill Summit follows a tradition of the long-running Breimyer Conference, says Scott Brown, MU economist.

The meeting will be at the MU Bradford Farm east of Columbia. It starts at 9 a.m. and ends by 4 p.m.

The event, with lunch, is free. However, registration is needed by Oct. 13 for the lunch count. Seating is limited.

Brown has worked on six farm bills so far in his 30 years with MU Extension.

The program starts with scholars from Missouri colleges and universities. Speakers from farm commodity and natural resources interests will tell their needs.

Writing a farm bill takes time, Brown admits. Many voices will be heard in hearings by agricultural committees of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

The Summit offers a start to forming Missouri concerns for future discussion. “National debate on the farm bill will intensify this fall,” Brown says.

Congress currently has trouble reaching consensus to enact laws. “However, a farm bill offers bipartisan appeal,” Brown says. “It should offer both parties a path to success.”

MU economists have long been asked to analyze economic impacts of farm bills.

For this summit, Pat Westhoff will lead with policy issues for crop farmers. He heads the MU Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute (FAPRI).

Brown will follow with issues for livestock farmers. He has already been called to a farm bill hearing in Congress.

Panel talks will include farm bill policy scholars, and crop commodity and farm groups.

The academics are from the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources; College of the Ozarks; Truman State University; and Missouri State University.

Farm groups include crop and livestock plus conservation and rural development.

At noon, Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt and Rep. Vicky Hartzler of Missouri’s 4th Congressional District will tell Washington updates.

MU administrators offering welcomes are Chancellor Alexander Cartwright and Vice Chancellor Marshall Stewart, MU Extension.

The crop panel includes Missouri Corn Growers Association, Missouri Soybean Association, Missouri Farm Bureau and FCS Financial.

Livestock groups include Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, Missouri Pork Association and Missouri Dairy Association.

Conservation interests will be Farm Bureau, Ducks Unlimited and The Nature Conservancy.

The final Summit roundtable on rural development has panelists from Farm Bureau, Missouri’s electric cooperatives and MU Extension.

The late Harold Breimyer started the popular farm policy seminars. He brought in authorities and invited farmers to bring questions.

To register, call 573-882-4349 or go to muconf.missouri.edu/MUfarmbillsummit, where an agenda is also available.

MU Bradford Farm is at 4968 Rangeline Road, south from Highway WW and 7 miles east of Columbia in Boone County.