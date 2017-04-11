As Spring weather finally begins to arrive, the Memphis Police Department is reminding motorists that all-terrain vehicles as well as golf carts are permitted to use city streets.

However, such vehicles must be licensed, annually, with the City of Memphis. The license fee is $15. Proof of registration and financial responsibility is required for licensing. The vehicles must also display a “bicycle safety flag” which extends no less than seven feet above the ground.

The MPD reminds motorists that only licensed drivers may operate an ATV or golf cart on city streets and that passengers are prohibited. Maximum speed limit is 30 mph. The vehicles are also subject to all existing traffic laws, speed limits and noise restrictions. Golf carts and ATVs are prohibited in municipal parks and may not be driven in rivers or streams.