The Moving on Group is for anyone who has lost a spouse, family member or friend. The group meets on the last Tuesday of the month at the Nutrition Site in Memphis.

Special thanks to the group’s sponsors who include Countryside Flowers, Memphis Funeral Home, Gerth Funeral Service, Payne Funeral Chapel, Rose Hardware, Bank of Kirksville, Community Bank of Memphis, U.S. Bank, and Exchange Bank.

Group organizers, Ella Owings, Laura Schenk and Irene McCoy encourage you to join them at their next meeting on May 28th at 1:30 p.m.