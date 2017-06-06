A Memphis woman and her child were injured in a traffic accident Thursday morning in Scotland County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Allison S. Campbell, 37, was westbound on Highway 136, seven miles east of Memphis, when the 2003 Buick Rendezvous she was driving traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck two parked vehicles.

Campbell suffered moderate injuries in the crash. A passenger in the vehicle, her eight-year-old son, Braylon, suffered minor injuries. Both were transported by Scotland County Ambulance to Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.

The accident occurred at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 1st. The scene of the wreck was approximately seven miles east of Memphis.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Scotland County Fire & Rescue, Gorin Fire & Rescue and the ambulance service.