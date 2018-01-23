The Tigers dug too big a hole in the first period Saturday night and the championship of the North Shelby Tourney slipped away as La Plata poured it on late for an 80-55 decision to take home the trophy.

SCR-I could not buy a bucket in the opening eight minutes. Matthew Woods accounted for the only two field goals for Scotland County in the first period as La Plata leapt out to a 24-5 advantage.

The Tigers refused to go away, cutting into the deficit with a big second period. Jace Morrow came off the bench to spark SCR-I with a three-pointer. The junior scored seven points during the run which saw the Tigers trim the deficit to 38-27 at the intermission.

The offense continued to shine in the third period. Morrow and Will Fromm connected on three pointers, and SCR-I put 18 points on the scoreboard. Unfortunately Scotland County could not stop the Bulldogs on the other end as La Plata expanded its lead to 60-45.

Scotland County simply ran out of gas down the stretch. The Tigers rally came to halt, as SCR-I managed just 10 fourth quarter points allowing La Plata to run away with the 80-55 win.

Morrow scored a career-high 16 points to lead Scotland County in scoring. Fromm finished with nine and Lane Pence had eight as Scotland County dropped to 10-7 on the year, bringing home the second place trophy.