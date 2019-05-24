I was delighted to read in the May 16th paper that thirteen SCR-I athletes advanced to the state championship in Track & Field. As a former track athlete, I know the dedication and perseverance it takes to get to that level of competition. Great work, kids!

I would love to see more photos of our high school athletes doing the impressive feats that got them so far. Besides the encouragement a young person can get from being in the paper, track and field events can yield some exciting and dramatic images for your readers to enjoy.

I appreciate celebrating athletes who do other sports too, but it seems imbalanced when one spread of the paper has three baseball photos, one golf photo, and zero shots of these athletes who made state. I can’t help but recall all the hoopla in this paper when the girls’ basketball team made state. Why can’t track & field get similar kudos and coverage?

Perhaps, if it’s an issue of getting a photographer to these meets, a supportive parent could volunteer to take high-res shots of the kids competing.

Thanks,

Alyson Ewald

Rutledge, MO