Monica Rae Cunningham, 66, of rural Memphis, Missouri, died at her home on Monday, November 7, 2016.

She was born June 8, 1950, at Ottumwa, Iowa, to Clarence Ray “Sug” and Marilyn Elma (Cortum) Cunningham.

She spent her early childhood in Cantril, Iowa and then moved to Missouri with her family. She graduated from Scotland County R-I High School with class of 1968. She then received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Northeast Missouri State Teachers College (Truman State). Monica spent thirty-three and a half years teaching senior high at Highland, Missouri. She retired in 2006 from teaching and realized her dream of owning her own small restaurant, M’s Place, at the Brock station in rural Scotland County.

Monica was very family oriented and loved the tradition of family holiday gatherings. She enjoyed cooking, visiting and always had a smile for everyone, Monica and her sister, Marjorie, were very devoted to the care of their mother for many years.

She was affiliated with the United Methodist Church. Monica was an avid Cardinal fan, enjoyed NASCAR and drag races. She will be missed by many in the Brock community.

Cremation has been accorded and no services are planned.

Left to cherish Monica’s memory is her sister, Marjorie Durham and her husband, Wayne, of Arbela, Missouri and two brothers: Gary Cunningham and Alan Cunningham, both of Memphis; nieces, nephews and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

As an expression of sympathy, memorials are suggested to the Maple Grove Cemetery in Cantril, Iowa and may be left at or mailed to Memphis Funeral Home, 378 South Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Online condolences for Monica’s family may be made by logging on to memphisfuneralhome-mo.com.

Memphis Funeral Home is assisting the family.