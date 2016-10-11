Mona Tague, 91, of Quincy, formerly of Gorin, died Sunday, October 2, 2016, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.

She was born the daughter of Garland and Laura (Witt) Trent on June 4, 1925, in Rutledge.

Mona graduated from Memphis High School in 1942 and taught the next five years in country schools, attending Northeast Missouri State Teachers College (now Truman State University) during the summer while teaching in the winters.

Mona married Troy Winn in 1946 and to this union four children were born: Alana Carol, Allen Rex, Dallas James, and Gary Keith Winn.

She worked for 15 years at the former Shellor Globe in Keokuk.

She married Weldon Tague on January 12, 1974, and together they operated Weldon Tague Iron business until just before his death on May 25, 2007.

Mona served as Mayor and as an alderman for the City of Gorin. She belonged to and held the office of Regent in the Jauflione Chapter DAR in Memphis; was chairperson of the American Legion Auxiliary; member of the LICA Auxiliary; treasurer of the Gorin Cemetery Board; secretary of the Gorin Senior Housing Board; was a member of the Scotland County Democratic Party, the Wyaconda Lions Club, the Rutledge Renegades, the Red Hat Society in Memphis and Rutledge, and volunteered at the Downing House Museum.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; a son, Gary Winn; two sisters, Leta Marie Trent in infancy and Norma Burrus; a brother, Robert Trent; a son-in-law, Wayne Bailey; grandson, Thearn Treasure; brothers-in-law Richard Burrus, Wayne Mumford, Evert Tague, Jean Tague, Harry Snyder, Jim Brown and Bob Crandal; sisters-in-law Eileen Trent, D.J. Tague, Evelyn Tague, Lena Dell (Sadie) Tague, and Alice Tague Snyder.

She is survived by her children, Alana and husband Rex Chumbley of Ruskin, FL, Rex and wife Jeanette Winn of Quincy, and Dallas and wife Janet Winn of Winterhaven, FL; stepdaughters, Leona and husband Vernon Stice of Carl Junction, MO, Sherrill and husband Kenny Clatt of Gorin, Nancy and husband Larry Platz of Brashear, Donna Bailey of Kirksville, Debra and husband Kenny Heck of St. Charles, and Diane and husband Gary Gannon of St. Louis; a brother, Frank and wife Thelma Trent of Cicero, IL; a sister, Lola Mumford of Kirksville; brothers-in-law Don Tague of Gorin and Bruce and wife Vera Tague of Wyaconda; sisters-in-law Grace Brown of Memphis, Ruth Tague of Edina, and Vera Crandal of Wayland; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services were Friday, October 7, at the Gerth Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Jim Campbell, pastor of the Kahoka Christian Church officiating. Kathy Campbell and Schelle Cooley performed We Have This Moment Today and His Eye Is On The Sparrow . Paul Winn, Adam Winn, Dustin Winn, Coby Treasure, Kyle Platz, Trent Platz, and Brent Platz were pallbearers. Burial was in the Pauline Cemetery in Rutledge.

Memorials are suggested to Blessing Hospice or the Downing House Museum and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Condolences may be sent to the family of Mona Tague by signing the online guest book at www.gerthfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.