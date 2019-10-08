Weather permitting, MoDOT will be doing culvert work on the following routes in Scotland County starting later this week.

On Friday, October 11th, Scotland County Route U will be closed from Scotland County Route RA to Clark County Route A for a culvert replacement. The work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Next week, Scotland County Route D will be closed on Wednesday, October 16th from Schuyler County Route A to CRD 369 in Scotland County for a culvert replacement. The work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Finally, on Friday, October 18th Scotland County Route M will be closed from Scotland County Route W to Scotland County Route A for a culvert replacement. The work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes during this time. Please use caution and remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

Again, this work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. You can also visit us online at www.modot.org/northeast.