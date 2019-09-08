Weather permitting, MoDOT will be doing culvert replacement and bridge maintenance work on routes located in Scotland County this week.

On Thursday, September 5th, Scotland County Route 15 will be reduced to one lane of traffic from the Route BB junction continuing south for two tenths of a mile for bridge maintenance work over the South Wyaconda River. The work is scheduled from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

On Monday, September 9th Scotland County Route B will be closed from Route JJ to Route CC for bridge maintenance work. The work is scheduled from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

MoDOT crews were scheduled on Tuesday, September 3rd to close Scotland County Route A –one mile south of the intersection of Route A and Route U to two miles south of this intersection for a culvert replacement.

Motorists will need to use caution when traveling through these areas and need to use alternate routes during these times for stated road closures. Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org to receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.