Weather permitting, Thursday, August 1, the first of three chip seal projects on area highways is set to begin. Crews will start on U.S. Route 136 in Schuyler County, from U.S. Route 63 to Schuyler County Route A. Once that project is complete crews will move to Missouri Route 3 in Randolph County, from U.S. Route 24 to Missouri Route 129. The final stretch will be Missouri Route 15 in Shelby County, from south of U.S. Route 36 to Missouri Route 154 at Paris. All work is expected to be completed by the end of August.

“Crews will be applying liquid asphalt that helps seal off any cracks that may be in the road, and will then apply small aggregate,” said MoDOT Area Engineer Brian Untiedt.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane through the work zones using a pilot car while the work is completed. Please obey all work zone signs and personnel. Message boards will be up to notify motorists of the upcoming work.

W. L. Miller of Hamilton, Illinois, was awarded the projects in the amount of $1,205,240

For more information on this or other projects going on in your area, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636).You can also visit us online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast.