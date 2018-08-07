Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be performing bridge maintenance on Route B in Scotland County August 13-23. The road will be closed from Route JJ to Route CC. The closure will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. on August 13 until 4:00 p.m. on August 23 including nights and weekends.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes. Please remember to always obey all work zone signs and personnel. Also, please put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map online at www.modot.org/northeast.