Spring hasn’t exactly sprung just yet in the state of Missouri, but even so, it’s time for the Mizzou Athletics spring caravan to make an appearance around the Show-Me state. The Department of Athletics has finalized plans for a four-stop tour this May, with Tiger fans of all ages invited to come out to Mendon, (May 1st), Memphis, (May 8th), St. Louis, (May 9th) and Kansas City (May 17th).

Headline speakers scheduled for the tour will include Director of Athletics Jim Sterk, Head Football Coach Barry Odom, Head Men’s Basketball Coach Cuonzo Martin and Head Women’s Basketball Coach Robin Pingeton – all three coaches who led their teams to the post-season during the 2017-18 season. Fans will hear from the VIP contingent and also have a chance to meet and visit in person with the movers and shakers of Mizzou Athletics.

Individual appearances have not been finalized for all four stops, and all headliners may not attend every event, but fans can expect an exciting lineup each night.

Coach Odom has ties to northeast Missouri. The former MU linebacker is married to Tritia Trump, a Kahoka native.

Momentum is building at Mizzou under Sterk, as the Tigers rank 23rd in the latest Learfield Directors’ Cup standings (sixth-best in the SEC) and are coming off a fall and winter season that saw its football team reach a bowl game, and both its men’s and women’s basketball squads reaching their respective NCAA tournaments – marking the first time since 1980-81 that has happened at Mizzou.

The caravan will be in Mendon on May 1st at the Northwestern R-1 School (18475 Highway 11) at 6 p.m.

The caravan will be in Memphis on Tuesday, May 8th at Keith’s Café (470 S. Market St.) at 6 p.m. Tickets for the dinner are $50. To register, call Dr. Harlo Donelson at 660-465-7770 or 660-465-2244.

The following evening, the caravan will be in St. Louis at 6 p.m. at the Biergarten at Anheuser-Busch Brewery.

The Kansas City caravan stop is set for May 17th at 6 p.m. at Chicken N’ Pickle (1761 Burlington, North K.C.).