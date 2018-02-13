A program to discuss Missouri’s Complicated Fence Law will be held on Monday evening, March 5th from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. The class will be held at the Adair County Extension Office Basement, 503 Northtown Road, Kirksville, MO. There is a $15 charge for this meeting and that covers the program and materials. Pre-registration is required by Friday, March 2nd with a minimum of 7 people needed to hold the class.

“Missouri continues to have a very complicated fence law, in large part due to Missouri having two separate laws covering the state depending on the county that your land is in” according to Joe Koenen, Agricultural Business Specialist with University of Missouri Extension who will be presenting the program that night. “If you own land you really need to know the law and how it impacts you whether you own livestock or not. Furthermore, in 2016 a portion of the law was changed to address livestock liability that affects livestock and non-livestock owners alike” said Joe.

A comparison of both laws will be given at this program. Joe has been presenting programs on the fence law for over 25 years throughout the state. .Landowners need to be aware of what the law is in their county and this meeting will help them better understand their rights and responsibilities.

This program will be done via Skype or Zoom so attendees can see the presentation and also ask questions of the presenter. It allows the presenter (Joe) to talk to several people in a wide area without traveling to each location.

Contact Darla Campbell at the Schuyler County Extension Office (660-457-3469) if you want to register or you can e-mail her at campbelld@missouri.edu. She will be the facilitator at the Kirksville location.